Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) works aids in Guam [Image 2 of 3]

    USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) works aids in Guam

    GUAM

    05.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    The crew of USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) restores the rear range at Agana Boat Basin in Guam on May 29, 2023. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 21:20
    Photo ID: 7829036
    VIRIN: 230529-G-G0020-952
    Resolution: 1113x1480
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) works aids in Guam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) works aids in Guam
    USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) works aids in Guam
    U.S. Coast Guard reconsitutes facilities following Typhoon Mawar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Coast Guard Post-Typhoon Mawar Update 4

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    recovery
    Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT