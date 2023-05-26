The crew of USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) restores aids to navigation at Ritidian Point in Guam on May 29, 2023. Typhoon Mawar hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 21:20 Photo ID: 7829035 VIRIN: 230529-G-G0020-886 Resolution: 1024x1024 Size: 858.34 KB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Sequoia (WLB 215) works aids in Guam [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.