U.S. Coast Guard reconsitutes facilities following Typhoon Mawar

Capt. Andy Joca gives a brief to assembled responders, many from off-island, in the Skinner Building on U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam ahead of the work period on May 30, 2023, to continue restoration work following Typhoon Mawar. The storm hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

