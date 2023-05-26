Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard reconsitutes facilities following Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard reconsitutes facilities following Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir 

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Capt. Andy Joca gives a brief to assembled responders, many from off-island, in the Skinner Building on U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia Sector Guam ahead of the work period on May 30, 2023, to continue restoration work following Typhoon Mawar. The storm hit Guam with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and gusts of up to 165 mph, the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer Sara Muir)

