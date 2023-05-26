Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II [Image 4 of 4]

    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    David Butler, outgoing honorary commander, stares out of a MC-130J Commando II during a flight above Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 31, 2023. Hurlburt Field’s Honorary Commander Program, which began in 2004, is a year-long program that sustains mutually beneficial relationships between local communities and the base. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 18:35
    Photo ID: 7828734
    VIRIN: 230531-F-RC297-1232
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 22.48 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II
    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II
    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II
    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hurlburt Field welcomes community leaders as new Honorary Commanders

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurlburt field AFB
    MC-130J Commando II
    1 special operations wing
    Hurlburt Field’s Honorary Commander Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT