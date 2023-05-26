Megan Rutherford, outgoing honorary commander, stares out of a MC-130J Commando II during a flight above Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 31, 2023. Hurlburt Field’s Honorary Commander Program, which began in 2004, is a year-long program that sustains mutually beneficial relationships between local communities and the base. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott)
This work, Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Hurlburt Field welcomes community leaders as new Honorary Commanders
