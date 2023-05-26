Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II [Image 3 of 4]

    Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Aaron Bacchi, outgoing honorary commander, sits on the ramp during a flight on a MC-130J Commando II above Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 31, 2023. Hurlburt Field’s Honorary Commander Program, which began in 2004, is a year-long program that sustains mutually beneficial relationships between local communities and the base. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott)

    This work, Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

