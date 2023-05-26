Aaron Bacchi, outgoing honorary commander, sits on the ramp during a flight on a MC-130J Commando II above Hurlburt Field, Fla., May 31, 2023. Hurlburt Field’s Honorary Commander Program, which began in 2004, is a year-long program that sustains mutually beneficial relationships between local communities and the base. (U.S. Air Force photo taken by Airman 1st Class Alysa Knott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 18:35 Photo ID: 7828733 VIRIN: 230531-F-RC297-1334 Resolution: 6865x4577 Size: 18.38 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hurlburt Field’s outgoing honorary commanders experience the MC-130J Commando II [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alysa Knott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.