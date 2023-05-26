Members of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Incident Management Team (IMT) facilitated delivery of emergency life-saving blood products and medications. HHS currently has deployed over 45 emergency responders to support the public health and medical response for Guam.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 18:39
|Photo ID:
|7828711
|VIRIN:
|230527-O-UP573-315
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, HHS Deploys Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6], by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
