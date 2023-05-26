Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHS Deploys Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar [Image 1 of 6]

    HHS Deploys Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    05.27.2023

    Photo by (ASPR) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response 

    U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR)

    Members of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Incident Management Team (IMT) facilitated delivery of emergency life-saving blood products and medications. HHS currently has deployed over 45 emergency responders to support the public health and medical response for Guam.

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 18:39
    Photo ID: 7828707
    VIRIN: 230527-O-UP573-224
    Resolution: 3338x1878
    Size: 6.16 MB
    Location: GU
    HHS ASPR FEMA Mawar Guam

