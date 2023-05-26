HHS Deploys Response Personnel to Guam in Response to Typhoon Mawar

Members of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Incident Management Team (IMT) facilitated delivery of emergency life-saving blood products and medications. HHS currently has deployed over 45 emergency responders to support the public health and medical response for Guam.

