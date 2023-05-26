RTA General Visits 7th Infantry Division

Gen. Narongpan Jitkaewthae, the Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, receives a tour of the 7th Infantry Headquarters from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 25, 2023. Gen. Narongpan’s visit to JBLM was a mission to strengthen the US-Thailand relationship through a series of engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Ybarra)
