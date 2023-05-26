RTA General Visits 7th Infantry Division

MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES 05.25.2023 Courtesy Photo 7th Infantry Division

Gen. Narongpan Jitkaewthae, the Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, and his team meet U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 25, 2023. Gen. Narongpan was given a short tour of the 7ID headquarters and sat down with Maj. Gen. Smith and his staff to conduct a brief. Gen. Narongpan’s visit to JBLM was a mission to strengthen the US-Thailand relationship through a series of engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Ybarra)