    RTA General Visits 7th Infantry Division [Image 2 of 4]

    RTA General Visits 7th Infantry Division

    MCCHORD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    7th Infantry Division

    Gen. Narongpan Jitkaewthae, the Commander in Chief of the Royal Thai Army, receives a tour of the 7th Infantry Headquarters from U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, May 25, 2023. Gen. Narongpan’s visit to JBLM was a mission to strengthen the US-Thailand relationship through a series of engagements. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Michael Ybarra)

    TAGS

    allies
    7ID
    Indo-Pacific
    royalthaiarmy

