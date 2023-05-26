Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments

John Blevins, a principal materials engineer with the Air Force Research Lab’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, received the Manufacturing Technology Award as part of the 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) awards announcement. He is a program manager for ManTech investment with wide bandgap semiconductors, where he oversees materials and device development and technology maturation efforts associated with semiconductors.
