    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments [Image 3 of 3]

    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    John Blevins, a principal materials engineer with the Air Force Research Lab’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, received the Manufacturing Technology Award as part of the 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) awards announcement. He is a program manager for ManTech investment with wide bandgap semiconductors, where he oversees materials and device development and technology maturation efforts associated with semiconductors.

    AFRL
    STEM
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
    Materials and Manufacturing Directorate

