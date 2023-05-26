Nicholas Glavin, a senior materials scientist, with the Air Force Research Lab’s Materials and Manufacturing Directorate at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, uses AFRL’s custom magnetron sputtering system to fabricate and design new nanomaterials for Air Force applications Nov. 2, 2021. The system is capable of synthesizing materials down to the thickness of only a few atoms, where at that length scale, new and exciting properties emerge for future electronics and sensors. Glavin received the John L. McLucas Basic Research Award – Honorable Mention, as part of the 2021 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) awards announcement. He has been working with a team exploring the fundamental science behind two-dimensional materials.

Date Taken: 11.02.2022
Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments