Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments [Image 2 of 3]

    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2019

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Dr. Imelda J. Atencio, left, Laser Division chief with the Air Force Research Lab’s Directed Energy Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, participates in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event Feb. 23, 2019, called SSS Super STEM Saturday. Atencio recently received the STEM Outreach Champion Award (Individual) for her many accomplishments including championing the laser outreach program for directed energy during the pandemic, having filled 22 critical technical positions, having designed a multi-pronged outreach initiative for outreach opportunities and stood-up a military placement program.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2019
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 15:40
    Photo ID: 7828337
    VIRIN: 220331-F-F3963-1003
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments
    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments
    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    STEM
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Science, Technology, Engineering and Math
    Materials and Manufacturing Directorate

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT