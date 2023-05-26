Dr. Imelda J. Atencio, left, Laser Division chief with the Air Force Research Lab’s Directed Energy Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, participates in a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event Feb. 23, 2019, called SSS Super STEM Saturday. Atencio recently received the STEM Outreach Champion Award (Individual) for her many accomplishments including championing the laser outreach program for directed energy during the pandemic, having filled 22 critical technical positions, having designed a multi-pronged outreach initiative for outreach opportunities and stood-up a military placement program.
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2019
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 15:40
|Photo ID:
|7828337
|VIRIN:
|220331-F-F3963-1003
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Four AFRL researchers honored for 2021 STEM accomplishments
