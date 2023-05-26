Midshipmen Arrive at Camp Lejeune

U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and a West Point Cadet arrive at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for Professional Training of Midshipmen (PROTRAMID), May 29, 2023. PROTRAMID is an eight-week program that exposes 3rd Class Midshipmen (sophomores) to a variety of career options, including opportunities for junior Marine Corps officers in the Fleet Marine Forces in order to generate and foster interest in pursuing a Marine Corps commission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall)

