U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jared Dalton, an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy, speaks to U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and a West Point Cadet at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for the Professional Training of Midshipmen (PROTRAMID), May 29, 2023. PROTRAMID is an eight-week program that exposes 3rd Class Midshipmen (sophomores) to a variety of career options, including opportunities for junior Marine Corps officers in the Fleet Marine Forces in order to generate and foster interest in pursuing a Marine Corps commission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 15:14
|Photo ID:
|7828290
|VIRIN:
|230529-M-CX474-1098
|Resolution:
|6551x4369
|Size:
|15.35 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Midshipmen Arrive at Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
