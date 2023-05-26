Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Midshipmen Arrive at Camp Lejeune [Image 1 of 4]

    Midshipmen Arrive at Camp Lejeune

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Jared Dalton, an instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy, speaks to U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen and a West Point Cadet at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for the Professional Training of Midshipmen (PROTRAMID), May 29, 2023. PROTRAMID is an eight-week program that exposes 3rd Class Midshipmen (sophomores) to a variety of career options, including opportunities for junior Marine Corps officers in the Fleet Marine Forces in order to generate and foster interest in pursuing a Marine Corps commission. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Jessi Stegall)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen Arrive at Camp Lejeune [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Jessi Stegall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Naval Academy
    Midshipmen
    2d Mardiv
    USMCNews

