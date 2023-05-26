90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

Col. Michael Power, 90th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 90th Munitions Squadron guidon to Maj. Ryan Deming, incoming 90 MUNS commander, during a change of command ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 30, 2023. A change of command represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

