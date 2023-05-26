Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Power, 90th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 90th Munitions Squadron guidon to Maj. Ryan Deming, incoming 90 MUNS commander, during a change of command ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 30, 2023. A change of command represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

    This work, 90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

