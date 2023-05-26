90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

Maj. Ryan Deming assumed command of the 90th Munitions Squadron during a change of command on May 30, 2023, in the Maintenance High Bay on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.
Prior to his current position, Deming was the 790th Maintenance Squadron director of operations at F.E. Warren AFB.
Maj. Kevin Shannon, outgoing commander of 90 MUNS, will take command of the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.
A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.
