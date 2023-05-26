Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

    Photo By Joseph Coslett | Col. Michael Power, 90th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 90th Munitions...... read more read more

    WY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Story by Joseph Coslett 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Ryan Deming assumed command of the 90th Munitions Squadron during a change of command on May 30, 2023, in the Maintenance High Bay on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

    Prior to his current position, Deming was the 790th Maintenance Squadron director of operations at F.E. Warren AFB.

    Maj. Kevin Shannon, outgoing commander of 90 MUNS, will take command of the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.

    A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 10:32
    Story ID: 445845
    Location: WY, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander, by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander
    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander
    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander
    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander
    90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    afgsc
    90 mw
    fe warren
    90muns

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT