90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander

Photo By Joseph Coslett | Col. Michael Power, 90th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 90th Munitions Squadron guidon to Maj. Ryan Deming, incoming 90 MUNS commander, during a change of command ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 30, 2023. A change of command represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)

Maj. Ryan Deming assumed command of the 90th Munitions Squadron during a change of command on May 30, 2023, in the Maintenance High Bay on F.E. Warren Air Force Base.



Prior to his current position, Deming was the 790th Maintenance Squadron director of operations at F.E. Warren AFB.



Maj. Kevin Shannon, outgoing commander of 90 MUNS, will take command of the 91st Missile Maintenance Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota.



A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander.