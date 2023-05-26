Col. Michael Power, 90th Maintenance Group commander, passes the 90th Munitions Squadron guidon to Maj. Ryan Deming, incoming 90 MUNS commander, during a change of command ceremony on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, May 30, 2023. A change of command represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Coslett Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 10:31
|Photo ID:
|7827317
|VIRIN:
|230530-F-ZC993-1057
|Resolution:
|6519x4346
|Size:
|14.44 MB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Coslett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
90th Munitions Squadron welcomes new commander
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT