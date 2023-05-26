USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain gives evening prayer

230529-N-AR554-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2023) Lt. Aaron Rousseau, a Carrier Air Wing 5 chaplain, delivers the evening prayer to the crew aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

