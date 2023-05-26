Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain gives evening prayer [Image 11 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain gives evening prayer

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230529-N-AR554-1029 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 29, 2023) Lt. Aaron Rousseau, a Carrier Air Wing 5 chaplain, delivers the evening prayer to the crew aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 29, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 09:27
    Photo ID: 7827179
    VIRIN: 230529-N-AR554-1029
    Resolution: 7129x4758
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain gives evening prayer [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain gives evening prayer
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain gives evening prayer
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle hazmat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle hazmat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle hazmat
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Chaplain gives evening prayer

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Philippine Sea
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Chaplain
    CRMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT