    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle hazmat [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle hazmat

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230531-N-FQ639-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Carlos Roberto, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, checks out hazardous materials for Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Jeremy Aguilar, from Natalia, Texas, aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31, 2023. Hazardous material, such as paint, cleaning fluids, and other materials are specially stored, used, disposed of, and tracked to ensure Sailor and unit safety. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 09:27
    Photo ID: 7827166
    VIRIN: 230531-N-FQ639-1043
    Resolution: 4100x3280
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle hazmat [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

