USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors handle hazmat

230531-N-FQ639-1043 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 31, 2023) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Carlos Roberto, from Las Cruces, New Mexico, checks out hazardous materials for Aviation Electrician’s Mate Airman Jeremy Aguilar, from Natalia, Texas, aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, May 31, 2023. Hazardous material, such as paint, cleaning fluids, and other materials are specially stored, used, disposed of, and tracked to ensure Sailor and unit safety. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

