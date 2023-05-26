86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock

Members of the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron celebrate the completion of a new unilateral aircrew training high-line dock at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2023. The installation of this new dock allows the 86th LRS to better support the training, planning, supply and transportation of three wings and their geographically separated units in United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

