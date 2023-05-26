Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members of the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron celebrate the completion of a new unilateral aircrew training high-line dock at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2023. The installation of this new dock allows the 86th LRS to better support the training, planning, supply and transportation of three wings and their geographically separated units in United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    TAGS

    LRS
    aircrew
    cargo
    Logistics readiness
    aircrew training
    LRG

