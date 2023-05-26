Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock [Image 1 of 3]

    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Russell, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, left, Charlie Garcia, 86th LRS rigging working supervisor, center, and Col. Wesley Eagle, 86th Logistics Readiness Group commander, cut a ribbon to unveil the new unilateral aircrew training high-line dock at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2023. The new UAT high-line dock replaced the old Vietnam war era dock and doubled the 86th LRG’s capabilities to store training cargo pallets for aircrew to practice different kinds of cargo airdrops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:10
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LRS
    aircrew
    cargo
    Logistics readiness
    aircrew training
    LRG

