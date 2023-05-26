U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Christopher Russell, 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, left, Charlie Garcia, 86th LRS rigging working supervisor, center, and Col. Wesley Eagle, 86th Logistics Readiness Group commander, cut a ribbon to unveil the new unilateral aircrew training high-line dock at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2023. The new UAT high-line dock replaced the old Vietnam war era dock and doubled the 86th LRG’s capabilities to store training cargo pallets for aircrew to practice different kinds of cargo airdrops. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

Date Taken: 05.25.2023
This work, 86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Bertain