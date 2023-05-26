Members from the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron tour the new unilateral aircrew training high-line dock after the ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2023. The new UAT high-line dock was long awaited by the 86th LRS and has been in production since 2021. This new system helps store twice the amount of aircrew training supplies, such as simulated heavy cargo pallets, for practicing airdrop missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:09 Photo ID: 7826920 VIRIN: 230525-F-GR961-1031 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 5.57 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.