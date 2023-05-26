Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock [Image 2 of 3]

    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Members from the 86th Logistics Readiness Squadron tour the new unilateral aircrew training high-line dock after the ribbon cutting ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 25, 2023. The new UAT high-line dock was long awaited by the 86th LRS and has been in production since 2021. This new system helps store twice the amount of aircrew training supplies, such as simulated heavy cargo pallets, for practicing airdrop missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Bertain)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:09
    Photo ID: 7826920
    VIRIN: 230525-F-GR961-1031
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Andrew Bertain, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock
    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock
    86 LRS unveils new aircrew training cargo dock

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LRS
    aircrew
    cargo
    Logistics readiness
    aircrew training
    LRG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT