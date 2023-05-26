230525-N-JC800-0030 SINGAPORE (May 25, 2023) - Sailors and civilian contractors from Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), and Navy Supply Fleet Logistics Center, Site Singapore (NAVSUP FLC) answer questions about their heritage during an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage event, May 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 04:56 Photo ID: 7826785 VIRIN: 230525-N-JC800-0030 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.07 MB Location: SG Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.