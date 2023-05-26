AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC

230525-N-JC800-0036 SINGAPORE (May 25, 2023) -Electronics Technician 1st Class Tu Nguyen, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), answers questions during an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage event, May 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 04:56
|Photo ID:
|7826786
|VIRIN:
|230525-N-JC800-0036
|Resolution:
|1212x2048
|Size:
|1016.83 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
