Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4]

    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230525-N-JC800-0036 SINGAPORE (May 25, 2023) -Electronics Technician 1st Class Tu Nguyen, assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), answers questions during an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage event, May 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 04:56
    Photo ID: 7826786
    VIRIN: 230525-N-JC800-0036
    Resolution: 1212x2048
    Size: 1016.83 KB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC
    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC
    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC
    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMLOG WESTPAC
    AAPI
    CLWP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT