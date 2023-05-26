Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 2 of 4]

    AAPI Panel at COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    230525-N-JC800-0022 SINGAPORE (May 25, 2023) - Sailors and civilian contractors from Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/ CTF 73), Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), and Navy Supply Fleet Logistics Center, Site Singapore (NAVSUP FLC) answer questions about their heritage during an Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage event, May 25. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

