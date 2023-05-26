Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 126th Army Band performs in the 2023 Memorial Day parade [Image 8 of 10]

    The 126th Army Band performs in the 2023 Memorial Day parade

    ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler 

    126th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Soldiers with the 126th Army Band, Michigan Army National Guard, play their trumpets in the Memorial Day parade in St. Clair Shores, Mich., on May 28, 2023. The 126th Army Band proudly performs in remembrance of past service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler).

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 21:39
    Photo ID: 7826251
    VIRIN: 230528-Z-VL138-008
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.77 MB
    Location: ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, US 
    This work, The 126th Army Band performs in the 2023 Memorial Day parade [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Drake Chandler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    michigan
    army band
    memorial day
    national guard
    126th

