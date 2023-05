The 126th Army Band performs in the 2023 Memorial Day parade

U.S. Army Sgt. Patrick Redmond and Sgt. Jesse Gleason, 126th Army Band, Michigan Army National Guard, play their trombones in the Memorial Day parade in St. Clair Shores, Mich., on May 28, 2023. The 126th Army Band proudly performs in remembrance of past service members. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Drake Chandler).

Date Taken: 05.28.2023
Location: ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI, US