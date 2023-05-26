Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 3 of 3]

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Brig. Gen Richard W. Corner, II, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, left, and retired Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski ride in an Army-style jeep, during the annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade, May 29, 2023. Corner gave remarks at the Memorial Day Ceremony following the parade to remember fallen servicemembers and honor Gold Star Families, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7825789
    VIRIN: 230529-A-XY199-1013
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes
    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes
    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Memorial Day
    Anthony L. Taylor
    Rolling Meadows
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG David Lietz

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT