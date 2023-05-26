Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

Brig. Gen Richard W. Corner, II, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, left, and retired Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski ride in an Army-style jeep, during the annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade, May 29, 2023. Corner gave remarks at the Memorial Day Ceremony following the parade to remember fallen servicemembers and honor Gold Star Families, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

