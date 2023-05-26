Brig. Gen Richard W. Corner, II, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, left, and retired Sgt. Maj. Dennis Koski ride in an Army-style jeep, during the annual Arlington Heights Memorial Day parade, May 29, 2023. Corner gave remarks at the Memorial Day Ceremony following the parade to remember fallen servicemembers and honor Gold Star Families, in Arlington Heights, Illinois.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)
|Date Taken:
|05.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7825789
|VIRIN:
|230529-A-XY199-1013
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes
