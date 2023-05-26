Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

Lt. Col. Brian Dunn, Assistant Chief of Staff G-1, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, gives a keynote speech during the Village of Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Ceremony to remember fallen servicemembers and honor Gold Star Families, May 27, 2023, in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

