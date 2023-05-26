Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

    ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    85th Support Command

    Lt. Col. Brian Dunn, Assistant Chief of Staff G-1, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, gives a keynote speech during the Village of Rolling Meadows Memorial Day Ceremony to remember fallen servicemembers and honor Gold Star Families, May 27, 2023, in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7825787
    VIRIN: 230527-A-XY199-1042
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, US 
    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 3 of 3], by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Memorial Day
    Anthony L. Taylor
    Rolling Meadows
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    SSG David Lietz

