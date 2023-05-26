Chicago Cubs, Major League Baseball team, honors Brig. Gen. Richard Corner, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, on-field during a ‘Military Salute’ service recognition during a home game versus the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, May 27, 2023, in Chicago.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 16:43
|Photo ID:
|7825788
|VIRIN:
|230527-A-YC428-1004
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT