Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 2 of 3]

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

    CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Michael Ariola 

    85th Support Command

    Chicago Cubs, Major League Baseball team, honors Brig. Gen. Richard Corner, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, on-field during a ‘Military Salute’ service recognition during a home game versus the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field, May 27, 2023, in Chicago.
    (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Michael Ariola)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 16:43
    Photo ID: 7825788
    VIRIN: 230527-A-YC428-1004
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Michael Ariola, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes
    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes
    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Soldiers join with Chicagoland residents to honor fallen heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Memorial Day
    Anthony L. Taylor
    Rolling Meadows
    CPT Michael Ariola
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT