    7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations [Image 15 of 15]

    7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations

    SICILY, ITALY

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Flores, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics support, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman
    Bryan Alvelo, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics launch lead, right, are two of the airmen who work the midnight shift to ensure the U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk mission is up and running 24/7 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance airmen and platforms are postured and prepared to provide near real time awareness to combat-capable forces in an effort to deter aggression and defend our allies and partners should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

    This work, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO&rsquo;s eastern flank operations

