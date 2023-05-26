U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jonathan Flores, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics support, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman
Bryan Alvelo, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics launch lead, right, are two of the airmen who work the midnight shift to ensure the U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk mission is up and running 24/7 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance airmen and platforms are postured and prepared to provide near real time awareness to combat-capable forces in an effort to deter aggression and defend our allies and partners should deterrence fail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 13:27
|Location:
|SICILY, IT
7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations
Aircraft Maintenance
NAS Sigonella
RQ-4 Global Hawk
