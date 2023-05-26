U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Alvelo, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics launch lead, conducts pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 prior to launch, March 20, 2023, at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. The U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance community delivers options for our nation and allies that produce outcomes like exposing adversary actions and refuting plausible deniability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2023 13:27
|Photo ID:
|7825020
|VIRIN:
|230322-F-VD855-1012
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|17.23 MB
|Location:
|SICILY, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations
Aircraft Maintenance
NAS Sigonella
RQ-4 Global Hawk
