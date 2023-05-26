U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Alvelo, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics launch lead, conducts pre-flight checks on a U.S. Air Force RQ-4 Global Hawk Block 40 prior to launch, March 20, 2023, at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. The U.S. Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance community delivers options for our nation and allies that produce outcomes like exposing adversary actions and refuting plausible deniability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 7825020 VIRIN: 230322-F-VD855-1012 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 17.23 MB Location: SICILY, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.