    7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations [Image 14 of 15]

    7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations

    SICILY, ITALY

    03.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chanceler Nardone 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Alvelo, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics launch lead, is one of the airmen who works the midnight shift to ensure the U.S. Air Force Global Hawk mission is up and running 24/7 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. The 7th RS maintenance flight is responsible for inspecting, maintaining and repairing the U.S. Air Force RQ-4’s that are launched and recovered at NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023
    Location: SICILY, IT
    This work, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations
    7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO&rsquo;s eastern flank operations

