U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Alvelo, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron avionics launch lead, is one of the airmen who works the midnight shift to ensure the U.S. Air Force Global Hawk mission is up and running 24/7 at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. The 7th RS maintenance flight is responsible for inspecting, maintaining and repairing the U.S. Air Force RQ-4’s that are launched and recovered at NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chance Nardone)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.20.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 13:27 Photo ID: 7825032 VIRIN: 230322-F-VD855-1019 Resolution: 4983x3326 Size: 8.6 MB Location: SICILY, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron supports NATO’s eastern flank operations [Image 15 of 15], by SSgt Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.