Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge

Master Sgt. Rich Skalko, 916th Air Refueling wing command post operations NCO in charge, conducts pull ups as part of an annual Murph Challenge event at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 25, 2023. Participants tested their physical and mental resilience to complete a 1-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and a culminating 1-mile run, with some members donning a weighted vest, during the challenge. Members of Team Seymour participated in the annual event as a way to celebrate the memory of U.S. Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for his country in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

