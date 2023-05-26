Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge [Image 6 of 8]

    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen run down a track as part of the annual Murph Challenge at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 25, 2023. Participants tested their physical and mental resilience to complete a 1-mile run, 100 pull ups, 200 push-ups, 300 air squats, and a culminating 1-mile run, with some members donning a weighted vest, during the challenge. Members of Team Seymour participated in the annual event as a way to celebrate the memory of U.S. Navy Seal Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for his country in 2005. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 11:46
    Photo ID: 7824826
    VIRIN: 230525-F-AD344-0019
    Resolution: 5647x3764
    Size: 18.48 MB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Christopher Hubenthal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge
    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge
    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge
    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge
    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge
    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge
    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge
    Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    ACC
    Memorial Day
    fitness
    Murph

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT