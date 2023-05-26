Team Seymour honors fallen during annual Murph Challenge

Staff Sgt. Elisea Jones, 4th Force Support Squadron fitness and sports supervisor, explains the history of the Murph Challenge to participants at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 25, 2023. Members of Team Seymour participated in the annual Murph Challenge as a way celebrate the memory of U.S. Navy SEAL Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who paid the ultimate sacrifice for his country in 2005. His brave actions in Afghanistan and previous actions during his military tenure earned Murphy the Medal of Honor, the United States’ highest military decoration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Hubenthal)

