MCSFR HQ CO. MURPH

U.S. Marines with Marine Security Force Regiment, Headquarters and Service Battalion conduct pull-ups and push-ups during a MURPH style physical training exercise, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, May 26, 2023. A MURPH consists of running one mile, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats and another one-mile run while wearing a plate carrier vest. MCSFR organizes, trains, equips and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

