    MCSFR HQ CO. MURPH [Image 1 of 11]

    MCSFR HQ CO. MURPH

    NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Garrett Snyder, the Marine Security Force Regiment, Headquarters and Service Battalion executive officer, briefs Marines before conducting a MURPH style physical training exercise, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown, Virginia, May 26, 2023. A MURPH consists of running one mile, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 bodyweight squats and another one-mile run while wearing a plate carrier vest. MCSFR organizes, trains, equips and provides anti-terrorism security forces in support of combatant commanders and Naval commanders in order to conduct expeditionary security operations and provide security for strategic weapons and vital national assets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Kealii De Los Santos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 09:00
    Photo ID: 7824477
    VIRIN: 230525-M-MA011-1022
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: NAVAL WEAPONS STATION YORKTOWN, VA, US 
    Hometown: CARLSBAD, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCSFR HQ CO. MURPH [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Kealiiholokaikeikiokalani De Los Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fleet Marine Force
    Marine Forces Command
    MURPH
    MCSFR
    Marine Forces Northern Command

