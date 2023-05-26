3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Morale Flights

Soldiers assigned to the 34th Infantry Division ride in a CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, during Immediate Response 23 as a morale flight to Mount Olympus, Greece, May 28, 2023. Immediate Response 23 is the second of three exercises that make up DEFENDER 23, a multinational joint exercise that increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)
