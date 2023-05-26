A Soldier assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook as it passes Mount Olympus, Greece, during a morale flight as part of Immediate Response 23, May 28, 2023. Immediate Response 23 is the second of three exercises that make up DEFENDER 23, a multinational joint exercise that increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:49 Photo ID: 7824137 VIRIN: 230528-A-HE018-1023 Resolution: 4200x2800 Size: 9.3 MB Location: MOUNT OLYMPUS, GR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Morale Flights [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.