    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Morale Flights [Image 3 of 4]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Morale Flights

    MOUNT OLYMPUS, GREECE

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A Soldier assigned to the 4th Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, looks out the window of a CH-47 Chinook as it passes Mount Olympus, Greece, during a morale flight as part of Immediate Response 23, May 28, 2023. Immediate Response 23 is the second of three exercises that make up DEFENDER 23, a multinational joint exercise that increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Caitlin Wilkins)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:49
    Photo ID: 7824137
    VIRIN: 230528-A-HE018-1023
    Resolution: 4200x2800
    Size: 9.3 MB
    Location: MOUNT OLYMPUS, GR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Morale Flights [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Caitlin Wilkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

