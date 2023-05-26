Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Morale Flights [Image 1 of 4]

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade Conducts Morale Flights

    GREECE

    05.28.2023

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    A CH-47 Chinook assigned to the 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, flies to Mount Olympus, Greece, during a morale flight as part of Immediate Response 23, May 28, 2023. Immediate Response 23 is the second of three exercises that make up DEFENDER 23, a multinational joint exercise that increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. John Velez)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 02:49
