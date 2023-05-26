The 36th Wing safety team takes a group photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Joint military service members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to supporting FEMA, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands’ civil and local officials to recover from the devastating impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 01:02 Photo ID: 7824094 VIRIN: 230530-F-RA633-1041 Resolution: 5084x2860 Size: 10.94 MB Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.