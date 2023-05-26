Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    The 36th Wing safety team takes a group photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Joint military service members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are dedicated to supporting FEMA, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands’ civil and local officials to recover from the devastating impacts of Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 01:02
    Photo ID: 7824094
    VIRIN: 230530-F-RA633-1041
    Resolution: 5084x2860
    Size: 10.94 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Typhoon Recovery
    Mawar

