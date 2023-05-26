Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

    YIGO, GUAM

    05.29.2023

    Photo by Airman Allon Lapaix 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. John Paul Diaz, 36th Wing safety superintendent, cuts down a tree with a chainsaw at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. During this critical window of time following Super Typhoon Mara, active duty, guard and reserve DoD service members are doing everything possible to provide assistance requested by FEMA and local officials. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.29.2023
    Date Posted: 05.30.2023 01:02
    Photo ID: 7824091
    VIRIN: 230530-F-RA633-1024
    Resolution: 5198x3713
    Size: 10.21 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Allon Lapaix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations
    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations
    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations
    Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    Guam
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    Typhoon Recovery
    Mawar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT