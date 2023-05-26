Typhoon Mawar Recovery Operations

Senior Airman Justin Richardson, 36th Wing occupational safety technician, picks up a tree branch at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 30, 2023. Military support forces work to support civil authorities and the communities of Guam and CNMI in order to create the conditions for civil authorities and nonmilitary responders to carry on without military support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell)

Date Taken: 05.29.2023 Location: YIGO, GU