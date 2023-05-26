Command Master Chief April Merriman renders honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) departs Hawaii, May 28, 2023. Navy ships passing through the USS Arizona Memorial man the rails to honor the service members lost during the Pearl Harbor attack. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.29.2023 22:51 Photo ID: 7824038 VIRIN: 230528-N-HX806-1062 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.52 MB Location: HI, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rendering Honors to the USS Arizona Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.