Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rendering Honors to the USS Arizona Memorial [Image 2 of 4]

    Rendering Honors to the USS Arizona Memorial

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    Sailors render honors to the USS Arizona Memorial as amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) departs Hawaii, May 28, 2023. Navy ships passing through the USS Arizona Memorial man the rails to honor the service members lost during the Pearl Harbor attack. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    Date Posted: 05.29.2023 22:51
    Photo ID: 7824037
    VIRIN: 230528-N-HX806-1052
    Resolution: 5006x3337
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rendering Honors to the USS Arizona Memorial [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaving Hawaii
    Rendering Honors to the USS Arizona Memorial
    Rendering Honors to the USS Arizona Memorial
    Leaving Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Arizona Memorial
    USS Anchorage
    Rendering Honors
    LPD 23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT