    Leaving Hawaii [Image 1 of 4]

    Leaving Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    Sailors, and Marines assigned to amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage’s (LPD 23) combat cargo department heave mooring lines as Anchorage departs Hawaii, May 28, 2023. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled and took on supplies. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaving Hawaii [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mooring Line
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

